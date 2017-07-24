Watch Luke Bryan, Rhett Atkins Go Busking Around Cleveland

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan and his friends Rhett Atkins, Dallas Davidson and Ben Hayslip decided to have some fun before a recent gig in Cleveland, OH.

Related: Watch Luke Bryan Read His Fan’s Texts

The group tried their hand at busking, calling themselves the Peach Pickers, and entertained locals on the city street prior to Bryan’s July 15 show. Hayslip captured Atkins performing Bryan’s “That’s My Kind of Night” on an acoustic guitar, while Bryan starts dancing to the music.

Hayslip captioned the video, writing, “This street player named Luke Brown is pretty good Even got @lukebryan dancin!”

Check out the video below.