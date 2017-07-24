How To Win KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert Tickets

The KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert is coming back to the stage on July 30th at our new location, The Casino at Dania Beach, Stage 954, the casino’s signature performance venue.

Just like in previous years, the headliner will be one of the hottest country stars around but we can’t tell you who it is.

Earlier this year, Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi performed and in 2016, headliners included Lee Brice, Gary Allan and Billy Currington!

You can’t buy these tickets, you have to win your way in.

BUT — You can also try and get them at several different events. Here is the list so far. We will be adding locations as they are scheduled so keep checking back here:

July 13 : 8-10pm, JD’s Bar & Lounge, 10311 W. Sample Rd., Coral Springs

July 14: 4pm-6pm, Whistle Stop, 499 NE Spanish River blvd. Boca Raton

July 15: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

*July 18: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 12175 Southwest 26th Street, Miami (Part of Hot Buys Program)

July 18: 10pm-12am, Little Hoolies, 13135 SW 89th Place, Miami

July 19: 6pm-8pm, Bru’s Room, 1000 N University Drive, Coral Springs

*July 20: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 14655 Southwest 56thStreet, Miami (Part of Hot Buys Program)

July 20: 10pm-12am, Lucky’s Saloon, 128 N Krome Ave, Homestead

July 21: 9pm-11pm, Bryson’s, 13790 Curtis Parkway, Virginia Gardens

July 22: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

July 23: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

July 25: 6p-8p, Twin Peaks Davie, 2000 S University Drive, Davi

* July 27: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 8601 Bird Road, Miami (Part of Hot Buys Program)

July 27: 7pm-9pm, Lulu’s BaitShack, 17 S Atlantic Blvd. 2nd floor, Ft Lauderdale

July 28: 7pm-9pm, Jersey Wings, 12592 Pines Blvd., Hollywood

July 29: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

July 29: 8pm-10pm, Runway 75, 75 N Federal Highway, Dania Beach

*Sedano’s Supermarkets Hot Buys Program. On July 27th at Noon purchase 5 participating HOT BUY products to receive a pair of tickets as a gift with your purchase. Sedano’s Supermarket located at 8601 Bird Road, Miami. Limit 2 tickets per customer while supplies last!!! The HOT BUY products are:

Bumble Bee

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Breyer’s Ice Cream

Ragu

Mahatma Rice

Huggies

Scott Products

Kleenex

The next undercover concert is Sunday, July 30th at Stage 954 at The Casino at Dania Beach.