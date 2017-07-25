Football Player To The Rescue

Jerrell Freeman who is a linebacker for the Chicago Bears was eating at an airport in Texas when he noticed a man choking on a piece of brisket. Jerrell learned the Heimlich maneuver from his mom who is a nurse and put it to action. Wrapped his arms around the man … squeezed and his air passage completely opened.

Jerrell said…

“I was trying to save all my energy for training camp. And here I had to go rush up on this guy like I’m about ready to make a tackle. Whatever it takes.”

It was the first time Jerrell had performed the Heimlich maneuver on anyone.

Reminded me to brush up on those skills…. Heimlich maneuver… CPR… etc. Do you remember how to do those properly? : ) – Darlene Evans