Football Player To The Rescue

July 25, 2017 11:43 AM By Darlene Evans
HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyler Ervin #34 of the Houston Texans attempts to make a catch as Jerrell Freeman #50 of the Chicago Bears defends at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jerrell Freeman who is a linebacker for the Chicago Bears was eating at an airport in Texas when he noticed a man choking on a piece of brisket.   Jerrell learned the Heimlich maneuver from his mom who is a nurse and put it to action.  Wrapped his arms around the man … squeezed and his air passage completely opened.

Jerrell said…

“I was trying to save all my energy for training camp. And here I had to go rush up on this guy like I’m about ready to make a tackle. Whatever it takes.”

It was the first time Jerrell had performed the Heimlich maneuver on anyone.

Reminded me to brush up on those skills…. Heimlich maneuver… CPR… etc.   Do you remember how to do those properly?   : ) – Darlene Evans

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Buy Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival Here
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live