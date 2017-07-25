Last Baby Orca Born In Captivity Dies At SeaWorld

July 25, 2017 7:14 AM By U-Turn Laverne
The last killer whale born in captivity at SeaWorld San Antonio has passed away. SeaWorld officials issued a statement that said 3-month-old Kyara died Monday after being treated by veterinarians for an infection. The veterinarian team will conduct a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. According to the AP, SeaWorld has 22 orcas that will remain on display here in the US and be available for researcher. Because of negative public opinion SeaWorld is also phasing out their killer whale shows by 2019.

