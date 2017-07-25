Lobster Mini Season Starts Wednesday.

It’s that time of year again… Lobster Mini Season. Yep… two day mini season starts 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning and ends at midnight on Thursday. Of course… regular lobster season opens August 6th.

Here’s the rules and regulations….

In Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, the bag limit is six lobster per person per day during the two-day mini season and regular season. The limit is 12 everywhere else.

You must possess and use a measuring device at all times. The lobster’s carapace must be larger that 3 inches and you must measure em in the water.

It is against the law to catch egg bearing lobsters.

You cannot dive for lobsters when the sun goes down… but you can still catch em with a bully net. Bring a large cooler with you because all lobsters caught must be brought back to shore whole.

Lobster cannot be speared.

Be safe and follow the rules. Don’t be greedy! The law’s not playin’ this year.

CLICK HERE for more information on Lobster Mini Season.