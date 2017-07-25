Man Smuggles What in Canisters of Potato Chips?

Three deadly king cobras were illegally shipped into the country under cover through the U.S. Postal Service.

According to TMZ, Federal agents arrested a California man for smuggling the killer reptiles back in March. The snakes were discovered by Customs and Border Protection agents who inspected the package and discovered the 2-foot-long cobras that were each in its own can of potato chips.

The suspect was charged Tuesday with one count of illegal importing and faces up to 20 years in prison.

As for the fate of the three cobras TMZ, reported that two are currently in the San Diego Zoo while the third has died.