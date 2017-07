Safe. Secure. Convenient. Those are the words that the Florida Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles Department are using to describe the new license’s that will start to roll out next month.

There will be a new look coming to them with new colors and fonts. They goal is the make your identity safer with them cracking down on fraud.

If you want more info or to see exactly all the changes that are coming check out the official website here. https://www.flhsmv.gov/driver-licenses-id-cards/newdl/