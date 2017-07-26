Can Money Buy Happiness?

July 26, 2017 9:44 AM By Darlene Evans
Darlene Evans and Belle the turkey relaxing at Lake Okeechobee. Photo by: Darlene Evans

Yep…. looks like science proves money can buy happiness.   : )

Study shows that if we feel pressed FOR TIME… our satisfaction in life can be improved by trading money for those minutes that we can use they way we want to.   Ya know… paying other folks to do those time consuming chores.

People spent an average of $147.95 a month to buy themselves extra time.   What they lost in $$ they made up in happiness.   : )

Looks like people from all different income brackets were happier.   They weren’t as angry, fearful or nervous in the week when they bought themselves TIME.

See… they found a way to buy happiness.   : )

I do get stressed when I get behind in my chores.   LOVE mowing the lawn tho’.  Think I’m going to hire someone to help with cleaning the house so I will have MORE TIME.  Won’t spend so much at the grocery store.   : )  – Darlene Evans

What chore do you pay other people to do so you have more time and happiness?

