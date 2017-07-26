Chef Gordon Ramsay Hunts Pythons In The Everglades

Chef Gordon Ramsay went on a hunt in the Everglades and he didn’t go home empty-handed. “The F Word” host tagged along with professional python hunter Kyle Penniston to hunt invasive Python snakes in the Everglades for an upcoming episode of his cooking show.

The South Florida Water Management said Ramsey and his son brought in 3 Burmese pythons during their hunt, bringing the total kills by the program to 317 in 4 months.

NEWS: https://t.co/OicilrP8vY | Chef @GordonRamsay recently helped catch — and cook! — pythons for an upcoming segment on @TheFWordFOX. pic.twitter.com/jcYTkvP09c — South Florida Water (@SFWMD) July 25, 2017

