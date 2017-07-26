Coca-Cola Announces Coke Zero Will Soon Be Gone

July 26, 2017 9:56 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Coca Cola, Coca Cola Classic, Coke Zero, Coke Zero Sugar, Pop, Soda, Soft Drinks
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This morning Coca-Cola announced that Coke-Zero aka my favorite soft drink, will soon be replaced with Coke Zero Sugar. Which means it will have a different recipe and a new taste.

While the company promises that the new drink will be made “even better” by “optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” I am not convinced!

Why do companies do this? Consumers love something and then they want to go and “make it better”… Am I the only one who is upset about this?

