Coca-Cola Announces Coke Zero Will Soon Be Gone

This morning Coca-Cola announced that Coke-Zero aka my favorite soft drink, will soon be replaced with Coke Zero Sugar. Which means it will have a different recipe and a new taste.

While the company promises that the new drink will be made “even better” by “optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste,” I am not convinced!

Why do companies do this? Consumers love something and then they want to go and “make it better”… Am I the only one who is upset about this?