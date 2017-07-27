‘Dancing With The Stars’ Looks To Cast Sean Spicer

July 27, 2017 7:31 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Cast, Dance, Dancing With The Stars, New York Post, Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary
Sean Spicer. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has walked away from the podium but he could soon be lacing up his dancing shoes. Casting for “Dancing With The Stars” has begun and names of possible celebrity dance contestants has leaked. According to the New York Post the first name swirling around is Sean Spicer. Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars returns this fall.

