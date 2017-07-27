Keith Urban Comforts His Wife

We all know that Keith Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman is an actress. Well… Nicole is playing an abused wife in a very intense series on HBO called “Big Little Lies.” Nicole told ET that when she came home after work Keith would have to comfort her.

[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain… Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

Can you imagine? Have to put so much of yourself into a part you are playing?