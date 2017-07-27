Keith Urban Comforts His Wife

July 27, 2017 11:02 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Big Little Lies, HBO, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and recording artist Keith Urban attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We all know that Keith Urban’s wife Nicole Kidman is an actress.   Well… Nicole is playing an abused wife in a very intense series on HBO called “Big Little Lies.”  Nicole told ET that when she came home after work Keith would have to comfort her.

[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain… Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out.”

Can you imagine?   Have to put so much of yourself into a part you are playing?

 

 

 

