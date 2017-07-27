Shania Twain Slams Ex-Husband Robert Mutt Lange in New Music Video

July 27, 2017 9:03 PM By Dina B
Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Shania Twain finally slams ex-husband Robert Mutt Lange in her new song and music video!

The upbeat tune titled “Life’s About To Get Good,” is all about new beginnings and makes many references to her ex-husband Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange and the end of her 15-year marriage.  At one point, Twain, directly references him with a photograph of the two of them during happier times.

Some of the lyrics ‘I was broken, I was shattered/ I trusted you so much/ I couldn’t move on and I think you were flattered… It killed me that you’d give your life to be with her,’ she sings, directly addressing the affair her husband had with her best friend.

Check out the video and for the record the 51-year-old icon, can still rock that Man I Feel Like a Woman outfit! 

