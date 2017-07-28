Fishermen Catch Angry Shark In Boats Railing

July 28, 2017 8:42 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Boat, Fishermen, long island, Mako, railing, Shark

Fisherman in Long Island caught a surprise catch. Fishermen caught a Mako shark, but not in the traditional rod and reel way. The Large Mako shark jumped and ended up stuck in the boats railing. After the shark thrashed and tried biting at the railing, the fishermen were able to get the angry Mako back into the water.

