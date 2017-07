IT’S A TEXT ON THE 10’S WEEKEND !

TEXT FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE FIRST EVER “TEQUILA BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL” … MIAMI’S COUNTRY TAKEOVER … AT THE ICONIC MIAMI MARINE STADIUM PARK IN KEY BISCAYNE …ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD OF LABOR DAY WEEKEND… WITH BRANTLEY GILBERT, KIP MOORE, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, TYLER FARR, BROOKE EDEN, AND RAELYNN!!!

Listen all weekend long and when you hear the cue to text on the 10’s… text in that keyword to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ONLINE

GOOD LUCK!

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES