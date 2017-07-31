Garth Brooks’ Daughter Gets Engaged while Dad Sings ‘She’s Every Woman’

Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie had a lot to celebrate this weekend.

Allie celebrated her 21st birthday on Friday, July 28 at the Forum in Los Angeles, where Garth led the crowd in a rousing version of “Happy Birthday.” But that wasn’t the only surprise of the evening. Boyfriend Jonathan Roberts proposed backstage while Garth sang “I’m Every Woman.”

“Wow!! LA was incredible,” Roberts wrote. “It’s definitely gonna be one to remember from 2 amazing concerts to jet skiing 40 miles up and down the coast. We Celebrated Allie Brooks birthday!! Also she said YES!!!! I’m beyond blessed to have this beautiful woman in my life.”

Check out the video below.