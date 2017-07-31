Help Us Stuff The Bus

July 31, 2017 1:49 AM
Filed Under: KISS 99.9 Morning Show, School Supply Drive

Out shopping during Tax Free Weekend? Join the Kiss 99.9 Morning Show as they Stuff the Bus to collect school supplies for the children of South Florida. Come out for some fun & games Saturday, August 5th from 10am to 3pm as they will be broadcasting live from outside Mattress Firm. Located on Sterling Road & University Drive in Davie give back and help stuff the bus with thousands of school supplies benefitting Mattress Firm’s Foster Kid charity. Come hang out with Fish, U-Turn Laverne & TC August 5th from 10a to 3p at the Mattress Firm located at 5840 S University Drive in Davie to help Stuff the bus!

