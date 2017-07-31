Is Sam Hunt Walking Away From Music

Sam Hunt is currently out on his “15 in a 30 Tour” and just a couple of weeks ago rocked Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, but could that be the last time we get to see him in South Florida.

During an interview with The Boot, Sam was asked when we could expect more new music and he responded with, “I don’t [have a timeline], to be honest.” He then went on to say,

“I’m in a place in my career and in my life where I’m not willing to give music 100 percent of me anymore.” Sam was being honest but could his honesty upset fans.

For the complete interview click here.