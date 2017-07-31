Is Sam Hunt Walking Away From Music

July 31, 2017 8:53 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Music, Quitting, Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt / Jan Steven Alan

Sam Hunt is currently out on his “15 in a 30 Tour” and just a couple of weeks ago rocked Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, but could that be the last time we get to see him in South Florida.

During an interview with The Boot, Sam was asked when we could expect more new music and he responded with, “I don’t [have a timeline], to be honest.” He then went on to say,
“I’m in a place in my career and in my life where I’m not willing to give music 100 percent of me anymore.” Sam was being honest but could his honesty upset fans.

For the complete interview click here.

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival
Help Us Stuff The Bus On August 5th

Listen Live