Brett Young Focuses Gets Over Heartbreak in ‘Like I Loved You’ Video

Brett Young has released the music video for his new single “Like I Loved You” from his self-titled album released earlier this year.

Directed by Phillip Lopez, the cinematic video was filmed in Los Angeles’ scenic Laurel Canyon and captures the raw sentiment surrounding an unrequited love.

“California is home for me and it’s where I’ve lived a lot of these lyrics, so it just feels right to shoot the ‘Like I Loved You’ video back there,” Young said. “I think just about everyone can identify with this song in some way. Most have us have had our hearts broken a time or two.”

Watch Young’s latest video below.