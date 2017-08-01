Brett Young’s New Video For “Like I Loved You.” : )

Did you get to see Brett Young at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre last Saturday night? I know… he didn’t play long enough. We will bring him back for you. Just listen for when it will be. ; )

Anyway… Brett released the music video for “Like I Loved You” which is his latest single. Filmed in a $23 million mansion…LOOK AT THAT VIEW…. he wanted to echo the songs message.

Brett told “The Boot”…. “I wanted this one to more follow the storyline — so you kind of see me going through a breakup, dealing with it. It’s just focused in two spaces: It’s in that one home up in the hills, with views of the city, and very dark and gray, and then a very small, little, dark — it’s not smoky, but it almost feels like one of those bars that would be dark, smoky, old.”

“It just follows the storyline to a T…because I think the concept of having somebody break your heart and having the audacity to say, ‘I really hope we can still be friends,’ I think that’s something that everybody’s familiar with.”