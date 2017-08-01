Buy Your Tickets Here For Tequila Bay Music Festival

The line-up of talent for the first ever KISS 99.9 Tequila Bay Music Festival, presented by Miami Lakes Auto Mall, is getting bigger and better than ever!

Our headliner is Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert, and featured artists also include Kip Moore, Montgomery Gentry, Tyler Farr, Brooke Eden and RaeLynn.

Tickets are on sale NOW for the first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, Miami’s Country Takeover on the grounds of the Iconic Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne.

This Labor Day Weekend we combine these A-List Country Music Stars, a never-seen-before free-flowing selection of tequila, amazing food and thousands of country music fans, all on the shores of Biscayne Bay – now known as Tequila Bay!

The fun and action does not end with the CMA winning artists, there’s much more to enjoy like CASA TEQUILA, a pavilion with dozens of tequilas for you to try. Take a shot, on the rocks or in a margarita – don’t miss the CASA TEQUILA experience. Tequila Bay will feature the perfect food for a waterfront country music concert: barbeque and seafood!

Don’t forget your flip-flops this Labor Day weekend as the Tequila Bay Music Festival, presented by Miami Lakes Auto Mall, rolls into Miami, Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend… Stars under the Sun… KISS 99 9… South Florida’s BEST Country!

FAQs

TICKET PRICES:

General Admission: $55 — Includes Admission to festival grounds and Access to “Casa Tequila” (offers free Tequila from 11am – 2pm)

Country Fan Zone: $85 — Includes Admission to festival grounds, Access to “Casa Tequila” (offers free Tequila from 11am – 2pm)and Access to front of stage Pit.

VIP Package: $150 — Includes Admission to festival grounds, Access to “Casa Tequila”(offers free Tequila from 11am – 2pm), Commemorative VIP Credentials, Special VIP Entrance, Access to VIP Village, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms, Front of stage VIP area and Complimentary Tequila Flight.

ARE THERE ID OR MINIMUM AGE REQUIREMENTS TO ENTER?

All ages. Kids under 10 are FREE

PARKING

Public parking is available on site while supplies lasts, prices will vary. Shuttle service will be available.

No access to Tequila Bay Festival via any boat or watercraft will be allowed

IS SEATING AVAILABLE?

We welcome you to bring (1) folding lawn chair per person; or you can buy one at the Merchandise Shack on-site. Festival will not be responsible for any chairs left behind.

IS THERE A HANDICAP SECTION?

There is a handicap viewing area in General Admission. For more information on handicap accommodations, please email info@tequilabayfest.com.

WHAT TIME DO GATES OPEN AT MIAMI MARINE STADIUM PARK?

Gates will open at 11AM.

WHAT’S THE REFUND POLICY?

This event has a strict policy that NO refunds, returns, rain checks, cancellations, or ticket transfers will be issued.

ARE ATMs AVAILABLE?

Yes, ATM stations will be available throughout the festival grounds.

WHAT ITEMS ARE PROHIBITED?

Coolers, Blankets, Lounge Chairs (Beach Chairs are permitted), Beach Umbrellas, Camelbacks, Tents, Flags, Outside Food & Beverages, Professional Video Cameras, Professional Cameras, Professional Audio Recording Devices, Pets, Tailgating in Parking Lots, Instruments, Drugs & Paraphernalia, Knives, Weapons, Chains, Chain Wallets, Fireworks, Explosives, Selfie Sticks

IS PARKING AVAILABLE?

Yes, public parking is available. Prices will vary. Shuttle service will be available. No access to Tequila Bay Festival via any boat or watercraft will be allowed.

HOW CAN I CONTACT THE ORGANIZER WITH ANY QUESTIONS?

Simply email info@tequilabayfest.com

FESTIVAL MAP