LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Girls holding an Armenian flag take selfies as members of the Armenian-American community and activists rally near the Turkish Consulate to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the mass killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915 on April 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Turkey vehemently objects to the use of the term "Genocide", saying there was no organized campaign to wipe out Armenians when an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks. Scholars have debated whether it was the first genocide of the 20th century. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

