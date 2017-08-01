Winter Is Stolen! Game of Thrones Scripts & Episodes Have Been Stolen!

Turns out HBO has become the latest company to be hacked, and this time it is coming with some consequences. Their most popular show “Game of Thrones” has had a couple of its episodes and scripts stolen and leaded online. HBO has been able to keep every aspect of this show a secret until now, if you remember Netflix had one of its most popular shows “Orange Is The New Black” hacked early last year.

There doesn’t seem to be a trend that will stop anytime soon and it is very unfortunate for the people that put so much time into making this show.

Would you be someone to watch something released from a hacker?