Thomas Rhett has cleared his schedule! He is expecting his biological daughter August 8th and he doesn’t want to miss a second of it. : )

Thomas and his wife Lauren went through an intense… year long… adoption process to adopt their first baby girl… Willa Gray.

2017 will be a year to remember for them. We are so excited for you! Congratulations to an adorable couple that will make the best parents ever. : ) – Darlene Evans