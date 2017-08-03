Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL

Yep…. Mike Fisher told “The Tennessean” yesterday that he is retiring from the NHL.

Mike was thinking back to his final hockey game with the Predators: Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals. It blew him and the entire team away when they saw the support and large crowds.

Mike said…

“How was there that many people there? And all to support us? It was almost incomprehensible. The way the city was behind us was unbelievable, and that’s what makes the memory such a high — but also bittersweet. Can you imagine if we had a parade down Broadway?”

Mike said retiring was…. “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.” So thankful he was able to play professional hockey for a living … calling it his job.

Mike also noted….

“But I know I’ve made the right one. I kept praying for peace about the next step in my life. A peace that said this is God’s will for your future. A peace that said whether or not this was the right time to walk away. I don’t believe it came in a single instance or some ‘a-ha moment’, but as time passed, I gradually became certain that it was right for me to retire. I believe God gave me the ability to play hockey, and I was helped by dozens of individuals along the way, so it’s not just up to me on when it’s time to say goodbye.”

We will miss watching you on the ice Mike. Just love that he prayed about it. You’d make a great hockey coach! ; ) Darlene Evans