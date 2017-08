Justin Moore’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool).” The skit was written by Jimmy Kimmel and Gary Greenberg.

Now, before you watch this video, I hope you have a unique sense of humor, otherwise this could be offensive. I for one can’t stop laughing at Justin’s delivery. How in the world did he recite this story with such a serious face from beginning to end? 🙂