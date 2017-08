What’s old is new. Yep… George Strait is going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his “Pure Country” soundtrack by releasing it again September 15th on vinyl. Yep… 25 years after it’s original release in 1992. : )

The “Pure Country” soundtrack sold more than 6 million copies and is still George’s best-selling single album.

George will be completing this years residency in Las Vegas with concerts December 8th and 9th. : )

I would buy this album. How bout you? : ) – Darlene Evans