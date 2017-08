Gods got jokes……After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl. Woe… so many emotions but really really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then. Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:46am PDT