9-Year-Old Applies For NASA Job

Last week NASA announced a job opening for a Planetary Protection Officer and a 9 year old from New Jersey sent in a letter explaining how he is fit for the job.

Jack Davis explained in a handwritten letter to NASA that he’s great at video games and hopes to expand his knowledge about space by watching Men in Black. He also said he was fit for the job because his sister calls him an alien. NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green since responded to Jack saying, “We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days.”