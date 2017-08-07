9-Year-Old Applies For NASA Job

August 7, 2017 8:06 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Jack Davis, job, Men in Black, NASA, Planetary Protection Officer
The NASA logo on a protective box for a camera near the space shuttle Endeavour. (PHOTO BY: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Last week NASA announced a job opening for  a Planetary Protection Officer and a 9 year old from New Jersey sent in a letter explaining how he is fit for the job.

Jack Davis explained in a handwritten letter to NASA that he’s great at video games and hopes to expand his knowledge about space by watching Men in Black.  He also said he was fit for the job because his sister calls him an alien. NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green since responded to Jack saying, “We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days.”

