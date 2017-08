Okay ladies have you heard of the Ta-Ta Towel?

The Ta Ta Towel is like a halter top towel that only covers your Ta Tas. If you’re wondering why anyone would need this well you either don’t have large Ta Tas or you’re a guy!

According to the makers of the Ta Ta Towel it was created to keep your Ta Tas from sweating while doing chores around the house, blow drying your hair or doing your make up!

I wonder if Uturn and Darlene would want one for Christmas? What do you think yes or no? 🙂