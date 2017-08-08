Disney Unveils Statue Honoring Boy Killed By Alligator

Remember last year…. 2 year old Lane Graves was killed by an alligator while playing by the shoreline at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa?

Well… a lighthouse… which is a symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation… a foundation that provides assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants… was placed near where the accident happened last June. A plaque reads… “Presented to the Lane Thomas Foundation. A beacon of hope. A light of Love.”

The Graves family said….

“We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair. We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation.”

For the story from Orlando Sentinel and to see the statue…

