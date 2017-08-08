Disney Unveils Statue Honoring Boy Killed By Alligator

August 8, 2017 11:47 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: alligator attack, disney, Grand Floridian, Lane Thomas Foundation
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 15: A search helicopter is seen as it flies close to the beach area of the Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian resort hotel where a 2-year-old boy was taken by an alligator as he waded in the waters of the Seven Seas Lagoon on June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. The child was taken last night at about 9 pm and the search and rescue effort has become a recovery effort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Remember last year…. 2 year old Lane Graves was killed by an alligator while playing by the shoreline at  Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa?

Well… a lighthouse… which is a symbol of the Lane Thomas Foundation… a foundation that provides assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants… was placed near where the accident happened last June.   A plaque reads… “Presented to the Lane Thomas Foundation.  A beacon of hope.   A light of Love.”

The Graves family said….

“We find comfort that so many people continue to remember our sweet boy, Lane, and we believe the lighthouse stands as a beacon of hope and support for families in the depths of despair.  We will continue to honor Lane and preserve his spirit through the Lane Thomas Foundation.”

For the story from Orlando Sentinel and to see the statue…

 CLICK HERE

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Buy Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival Here
Listen To Win Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live