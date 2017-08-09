Ashley Campbell… Memories Of Her Dad.

Ashley Campbell was a member of her dads touring band when he went on the road for his “Goodbye Tour.”   Posting a picture of her hand locked in her daddy’s… Ashley… the youngest of Glen’s 8 children wrote…

“Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.”

Ashley remembered words of her father back in May at the facility he was staying at and told Rolling Stone…

“We were sitting at dinner, and he used to do this joking thing where he would threaten to stab you with a fork and then laugh. So he did it again. He knocked a piece of food off his plate and I reached to put it back, and he turns on me with the fork and goes, ‘Haha!’ It was so funny. Little glimpses of him will come back every now and then, and it just makes me so happy.

“It could be confusion and anger a lot of the time, which is the case for a lot of people I’ve seen…but for him he’s just happy every day, smiles, he enjoys life and he enjoys being around people – and he loves a good piece of cake.”

Rest in Peace Glen Campbell.

 

 

 

 

