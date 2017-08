Dolly Parton shared a heartfelt message on Twitter to honor the late Glen Campbell. Dolly said,”Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business and he was one of the greatest musicians.” Glen Campbell passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js