Dustin Lynch Announces New Album ‘Current Mood,’ Headlining Tour Dates

Dustin Lynch has announced a new album titled Current Mood.

Lynch’s third studio album is set to be released on September 9. He also announced a new run of headlining tour dates with Michael Ray, LANCO and Ryan Hurd. The tour kicks off on November 3 in Fayetteville, NC.

The “Small Town Boy,” singer shared his big news via a Facebook live video, which you can view below.

Major Announcement: You know it as #Tres ... I cant wait for you to experience "Current Mood" available 9/8 with p… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) August 09, 2017