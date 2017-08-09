Is A LoCash & TLC Collaboration of ‘WaterFalls’ In The Works?

You never know who might be watching your Instagram videos. LoCash covered TLC’s “Waterfalls” on Instagram and TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” reposted it with the caption, “My boys @LoCash did that!!” She went on to write, “Guys, let’s get this collar together ASAP! And we definitely need to sing this song together…U guys killed the harmonies, just missing myself and T-Boz LOL.”

My boys @LOCASHmusic did that! Guys let's get this collab 2gether asap! we definitely need 2 sing this 2gether u guys killed the harmonies! pic.twitter.com/J0lS7Ksroj — Chilli (@officialchilli) August 7, 2017

