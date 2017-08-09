Is A LoCash & TLC Collaboration of ‘WaterFalls’ In The Works?

August 9, 2017 7:15 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Chilli, Chris Lucas, LoCash, Preston Brust, Rozanda Thomas, T-Boz, tlc, Waterfalls
Preston Brust (L) and Chris Lucas of LoCash. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

You never know who might be watching your Instagram videos. LoCash covered TLC’s “Waterfalls” on Instagram and TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” reposted it with the caption, “My boys @LoCash did that!!” She went on to write, “Guys, let’s get this collar together ASAP! And we definitely need to sing this song together…U guys killed the harmonies, just missing myself and T-Boz LOL.”

