Keith Urban Pens Heartfelt Glen Campbell Tribute

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, the death of Glen Campbell at age 81 was felt in every corner of the country music community: Shortly after the news broke, Keith Urban released a heartfelt statement on his Facebook page. Urban called Campbell a “big influence,” “role model,” and commended his “powerful artistic and personal journey.”

“His blend of genres created his own sound and style and his ability to entertain wasn’t limited to the stage,” Urban wrote. “He blazed real trails through film (and especially television) where his charismatic southern charm and personality fit perfectly.”

Urban recalled the night he won his first Country Music Award. When he got a home, a fax was waiting for him from Campbell.

“Welcome to the award winning world kid. You got it,” Campbell said.

“Universal music, universal stories, universal spirit. No wonder he was a global superstar,” Urban concluded. “I love Glen for so many reasons – but above all, for his humanity. My thoughts and prayers are with Kim and all of his extended family today. May peace be with you all. Go rest high on that mountain, Glen.”