Watch Luke Combs Cover Garth Brooks’ ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’

August 9, 2017 9:00 AM
By Abby Hassler

Luke Combs took time out of his busy touring schedule to cover the classic hit “Callin’ Baton Rouge” made famous by Garth Brooks on his 1993 album, In Pieces.

Combs performed and filmed the song on his bus, while two of his bandmates play guitar and serenade with him to the catchy tune. Originally recorded by The Oak Ridge Boys in 1978, Brooks’ own version topped the country music charts back in 1994.

Watch the video and listen to Brooks’ version below.

@garthbrooks - Callin' Baton Rouge Aug. 11 / 8 AM EST - Join my fan club at lukecombs.com and hear the news first!

A post shared by Luke Combs (@lukecombsmusic) on

