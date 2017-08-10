Cheesecake Factory Announces At-Home Boxed Mixes

You no longer have to make a trip to the Cheesecake Factory to indulge in cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory announced new at-home mixes of their restaurant’s signature desserts. The boxed options, include cupcakes, cookies and cheesecake. The cheesecake mixes include 3 recipe flavors: classic,strawberry & salted caramel.

Cheesecake Factory’s boxed cookie mix comes in 2 flavors: snickerdoodle and chocolate chip. Their cupcakes will be offered in chocolate and vanilla.

The mixes are currently available at Walmart, Publix and Amazon.

.@Cheesecake's new boxed mixes from @Walmart are a serious game changer 🍰 https://t.co/hldlZI00iw — POPSUGAR Food (@POPSUGARFood) August 3, 2017

