Tanya Tucker Shares New Glen Campbell Inspired Song ‘Forever Loving You’

By Abby Hassler

Tanya Tucker released a new song “Forever Loving You” today (August 10) in honor of Glen Campbell.

Related: Tanya Tucker Exhibit to Open in Nashville

A portion of the proceeds from “Forever Loving You” will benefit the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to work toward a cure for the progressive illness.

“I’m just devastated. Absolutely devastated. It’s been so hard these past several years knowing what he’s been going through,” Tucker said. “My heart just breaks. Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time. There were some ups and downs and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press [the two dated in the early 80s]. We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing. It’s why I’m releasing ‘Forever Loving You’ in memory of Glen and for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love. I’ll forever love you, Glen.”