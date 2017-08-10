Taylor Swift’s Mom Breaks Down In Court

Taylor Swift’s mom Andrea got emotional during her daughter’s groping trial on Wednesday, explaining she felt ill after learning about the alleged assault. While on the witness stand Andrea recalled the moment Taylor told her what happened, saying Taylor said, “Mom, a guy just grabbed my a** in the meet-and-greet.” Andrea also said when she saw the 2013 meet-and-greet photo with former DJ David Mueller, who allegedly grabbed Taylor’s butt, she knew something was not right in her daughters eyes. She added, “I just looked at it and I was sickened.”

Mueller initially sued Taylor over the groping claims, saying he was fired after being falsely accused of touching her butt. Taylor counter sued, insisting that it was Mueller who assaulted her and is only seeking $1.