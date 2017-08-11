Chris Jason Details New Album ‘Everybody’

August 11, 2017 1:22 PM
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Chirs Janson has revealed the cover art and tracklist for his sophomore album, Everybody, which will be released on Sept. 22.

“I’m proud of this album in every way,” said Janson. “The cover shot caught me in a great moment. I was literally laughing on the bus, talking and cracking jokes in Danny McBride fashion. A smile makes most everybody feel good, and I wrote and recorded this record for everybody.”

“Shooting the photography for the album was the most relaxed I’ve ever been behind a camera,” he continued. “It turned out exactly how I envisioned it.”

Check out Chris’ cover art, and full tracklisting below.

everybod Chris Jason Details New Album Everybody

Courtesy Warner Nashville

1. Who’s Your Farmer
2. Everybody
3. Name On It
4. Eyes For Nobody
5. Fix A Drink
6. Out There
7. Little Bit Of Both
8. Our World
9. Bein’ A Dad
10. When You Like Me
11. Redneck Life
12. Drunk Girl

