Luke Combs Announces Headlining Tour Dates

August 11, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: luke combs
Photo: Matthew Berinato

Luke Combs will hit the road as a headliner for the first time this fall.

Related: Watch Luke Combs Cover Garth Brooks

Ray Fulcher, Josh Phillips and Faren Rachels have been tapped as support.

The tour kicks off on October 3 in Los Angles, CA. Check out Luke’s full run of dates below.

10/3 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy
10/4 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
10/12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
10/13 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
10/14 – Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
10/19 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/20 – Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
10/21 – Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks
10/26 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ George’s Majestic Lounge
10/27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
10/28 – Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose
11/2 – Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club
11/3 – Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
11/4 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas
11/9 – Oxford, Ohio @ Brick Street Bar
11/10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
11/16 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
11/17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
11/18 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ The Stone Pony
12/1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
12/7 – Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
12/8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe’s
12/14 – Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
12/15 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
12/16 – Asheville, N.C. @ US Cellular Center

Never miss a tour date from Luke Combs with Eventful.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Buy Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival Here
Listen To Win Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live