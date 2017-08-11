What Are The Odds Of Winning Both Mega Millions & Powerball?

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is for 393 million dollars. Tomorrow nights Powerball drawing stands at 356 million dollars. If you won both jackpots you would win $749 million.

Now according to CBS.COM your chances of winning both are 1 in 75.6 quadrillion!!!

I will take my chances!

Here are the odds of winning the jackpots, as calculated by Allstate, along with the chances of other unlikely events:

Being a victim of identity theft by the age of 40: 1 in 6

Getting bitten by a dog while out for a jog: 1 in 133

Getting struck by lightning during your lifetime: 1 in 3,000

Getting a hole in one on your birthday: 1 in 25,000

Having all of the above happen to one person: 1 in 19,900,000

Winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338

Winning Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850

Winning both Powerball and Mega Millions: 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300