What Are The Odds Of Winning Both Mega Millions & Powerball?

August 11, 2017 7:24 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Lottery, Mega Millions, odds, Powerball, Win
Lottery mascots. (Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is for 393 million dollars. Tomorrow nights Powerball drawing stands at 356 million dollars. If you won both jackpots you would win $749 million.
Now according to CBS.COM your chances of winning both are 1 in 75.6 quadrillion!!!
I will take my chances!

Here are the odds of winning the jackpots, as calculated by Allstate, along with the chances of other unlikely events:

Being a victim of identity theft by the age of 40: 1 in 6
Getting bitten by a dog while out for a jog: 1 in 133
Getting struck by lightning during your lifetime: 1 in 3,000
Getting a hole in one on your birthday: 1 in 25,000
Having all of the above happen to one person: 1 in 19,900,000
Winning Powerball: 1 in 292,201,338
Winning Mega Millions: 1 in 258,890,850
Winning both Powerball and Mega Millions: 1 in 75,648,252,765,957,300

