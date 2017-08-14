Carrie Underwood Wins At Teen Choice Awards

Last night the “2017 Teen Choice Awards” were in Los Angeles. : )

Our country girl Carrie Underwood won for….

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist): Carrie Underwood…

AND…. Sam Hunt won for….Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong): “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

Here’s the rest of the winners…

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie): Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor): Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress): Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor): Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress): Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie): Beauty and the Beast

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor): Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress): Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie): Everything, Everything

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor): Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress): Emma Watson – The Circle

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie): Finding Dory

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor): Zac Efron – Baywatch

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress): Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie): Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor): Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress): Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain): Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar): Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip): Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow): Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress): Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow): The Vampire Diaries

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor): Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress): Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow): The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor): Grant Gustin – The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress): Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow): Fuller House

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor): Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress): Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow): Family Guy

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow): The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow): One Tree Hill

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality): Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow): Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor): Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress): Holland Roden – Teen Wolf

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain): Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow): Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar): Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip): #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist): Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist): Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup): Fifth Harmony

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist): Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist): CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist): Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist): Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist): Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist): Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup): Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration): Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong): “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist): Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist): Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup): Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour): Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar): Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar): Logan Paul

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar): Logan Paul

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar): Jake Paul

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar): NikkieTutorials

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer): Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit): Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer): Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter): Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber): Jake Paul

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser): Baby Ariel

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong): “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong): “Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong): “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong): “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong): “Believer” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist): Chance the Rapper

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing): Grace VanderWaal

OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian): The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete): Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete): Simone Biles

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock): Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit): Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer): Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon): Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie): Camila Cabello

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie): Shawn Mendes

Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker): Ariana Grande

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame): Overwatch

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer): Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel): Kendall Jenner

Choice Fandom: Fifth Harmony

Choice International Artist: BTS