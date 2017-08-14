Carrie Underwood Wins At Teen Choice Awards

Last night the “2017 Teen Choice Awards” were in Los Angeles. : )
Our country girl Carrie Underwood won for….
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist): Carrie Underwood…
AND…. Sam Hunt won for….Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong): “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
Here’s the rest of the winners…
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie): Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor): Chris Pine – Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress): Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie): Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor): Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress): Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie): Beauty and the Beast
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor): Dwayne Johnson – Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress): Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie): Everything, Everything
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor): Kian Lawley – Before I Fall
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress): Emma Watson – The Circle
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie): Finding Dory
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor): Zac Efron – Baywatch
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress): Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie): Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor): Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress): Zendaya – Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain): Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar): Auli’i Cravalho – Moana
Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip): Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow): Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress): Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow): The Vampire Diaries
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor): Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress): Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow): The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor): Grant Gustin – The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress): Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow): Fuller House
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor): Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress): Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow): Family Guy
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow): The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow): One Tree Hill
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality): Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow): Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor): Tyler Posey – Teen Wolf
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress): Holland Roden – Teen Wolf
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain): Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow): Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar): Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip): #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist): Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist): Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup): Fifth Harmony
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist): Calvin Harris
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist): CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist): Beyoncé
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist): Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist): Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist): Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup): Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration): Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong): “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist): Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist): Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup): Fifth Harmony
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour): Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar): Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar): Logan Paul
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar): Logan Paul
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar): Jake Paul
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar): NikkieTutorials
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer): Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit): Ellen DeGeneres
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer): Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter): Ariana Grande
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber): Jake Paul
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser): Baby Ariel
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong): “Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong): “Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong): “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong): “I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong): “Believer” – Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist): Chance the Rapper
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing): Grace VanderWaal
OTHER
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian): The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete): Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete): Simone Biles
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock): Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit): Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer): Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon): Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie): Camila Cabello
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie): Shawn Mendes
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker): Ariana Grande
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame): Overwatch
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer): Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel): Kendall Jenner
Choice Fandom: Fifth Harmony
Choice International Artist: BTS