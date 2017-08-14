Judge Tosses Radio DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift

August 14, 2017 7:24 AM By U-Turn Laverne
A judge threw out David Mueller’s case against Taylor Swift, deciding that she “did not act improperly” by reporting that the former DJ allegedly groped her during a meet-and-greet in Denver, Colorado, back in 2013. Mueller was suing Swift for $3 million because he believed he lost his job after she reported the incident to his bosses. Swift’s countersuit against Meuller for a dollar still stands and will be deliberated by the judge today.

