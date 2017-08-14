Play TICKET TAG For Shot At Winning Jason Aldean Tix

Jason Aldean is bringing his “They Don’t Know” Tour to South Florida on August 19th and KISS 99.9 wants to send you to the show for free.

So we’re gonna play a game of TICKET TAG every hour this week between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

What do you have to do to win?

On Monday August 14th, starting at 9:00am, listen for the cue to call. Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean.

But be sure to pay attention because we’ll announce the winner’s name and city and you need to REMEMBER it.

Every hour, we’ll give you the cue to call and each Caller 9 has to know the previous winner’s name and city. If you get it right, YOU win a pair of Jason Aldean tickets.

So be sure to keep listening and know the name and city of the person who won the previous hour.

Good luck, and TAG, you’re it 😉

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES