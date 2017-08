Dunkin Donuts is bringing out their “pumpkin products” August 28th. Yep… pumpkin coffee, pumpkin flavored donut holes and muffins. The first official day of autumn is September 22nd.

Dunkin Donuts will also debut a pumpkin cream cheese spread. Yum! : )

Do you think they’re rushing things a bit? Too much of a good thing too soon?

I saw pumpkin coffee back in Publix yesterday too. I love pumpkin… just don’t want to get tired of it before the holidays. – Darlene Evans