Blake Shelton Moved by Mother of Murdered Charlottesville Victim

By Scott T. Sterling

Country music star Blake Shelton has taken to social media to pay tribute to Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed in Charlottesville, VA, last weekend during the highly publicized white nationalist rally.

“Incredible words from Heather Heyer’s mother Susan Bro,” Shelton tweeted, presumably in regards to Bro’s speech during her daughter’s memorial service which took place this morning. “If you missed it look for it. What a strong and inspiring person.”

“I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did was achievable,” Bro said (via CBS News). “They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her. I want this to spread. I don’t want this to die. This is just the beginning of Heather’s legacy.”

“I’d rather have my child, but by golly, if I gotta give her up, we’re gonna make it count,” she concluded.

Heyer was killed after she was struck by the Dodge Challenger that plowed into a crowd of demonstrators. The driver, 20-year-old James A. Fields Jr., has been charged with second-degree murder.

See Blake Shelton’s tweet below.