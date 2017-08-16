Sam Hunt: Tear Down The Walls That Divide Us

Sam Hunt took a moment to share a message of unity with his audience last night (August 15) at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

“No generation has ever been as culturally integrated as this one,” Hunt said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “When y’all take over, you’re gonna tear down the walls that divide us.”

While he did not mention the recent racially charged events in Charlottesville, VA, it’s easy to read the singer’s remarks as a call for progress from the next generation.