Thomas Rhett Shares Heartfelt New Song ‘Grave’

August 17, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Thomas Rhett
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett has debuted a new song, “Grave,” the latest from his upcoming third full-length album, Life Changes, set for release on September 8.

Related: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl

“It just felt so authentic to me I had to put it on,” Rhett told Esquire about the song, among just a handful of tracks on Life Changes that he didn’t co-write.

“I don’t go into a creative space like a recording studio or writing sessions with the intention of forcing anything or dictating a mood,” Rhett added about his creative process. “I just let what feels natural to me take the lead.”

Listen to “Grave” below.

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Buy Tix To Tequila Bay Music Festival Here
Corona Light Find Your Beach

Listen Live